MWC 2023: All that we expect from the world's largest mobile fair

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 will take place at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2. During this period, the big phone brands will showcase and announce their newest products, including smartphones, accessories, VR headsets, and software technologies. As per the official website, there will be an influx of more than 80,000 people, and the event will host more than 2,000 exhibitors from more than 200 countries.



If you plan to visit MWC 2023, the passes are available on the official website, with a starting cost of 799 euros for the discovery pass. The leader pass costs 2,196 euros, while the most expensive VIP pass costs 4,499 euros. Before you book your passes and tickets, here's a look at all the major announcements at MWC 2023. Almost all the major smartphone brands will be participating in MWC 2023. While some plan to launch new products, brands like Samsung will showcase their recently released Galaxy S23 series, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi to debut its first phone with a dynamic island

Xiaomi is expected to introduce a full range of new smartphones, including the flagship Xiaomi 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 1-inch camera, and a premium build. On top of that, the brand will likely announce the Xiaomi Civi2 rebranded as Xiaomi 13 Lite, a dynamic island phone similar to iPhone 14 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The leaks point out that the Xiaomi 13 could cost 999 euros, while the Xiaomi 13 Lite will cost half that and cost about 500 euros.

Realme will announce the world's fastest-charging phone

Realme takes smartphone charging to the next level, and Realme will announce the world's first 240W fast-charging smartphone – Realme GT3, powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Therefore it may not cost as much as other 2023 flagship phones despite boasting state-of-the-art charging technology. Realme will announce the GT3 on February 28, which will be streamed live on various social media platforms and YouTube.

OnePlus will present its concept phone. OnePlus has confirmed its attendance at MWC 2023. OnePlus will be showcasing the OnePlus 11 concept phone. Will it change colours like the OnePlus 8T concept, or is it the company's first foldable phone? Unfortunately, we must wait until MWC 2023 to learn more about OnePlus's next smartphone concept.

Samsung to share its 5G story

While Samsung will not be announcing any new smartphones at MWC 2023, the company has confirmed its participation at MWC 2023, where it will showcase the Galaxy S23 series. Similarly, the company is expected to exhibit/demonstrate different 5G technologies in Hall 2, Booth 2M20.

Nubia to launch virtual reality glasses

Nubia has officially confirmed the launch of its first VR headset – nubia Neovision Glass, which is said to offer an "unlimited audiovisual experience". In addition, the company will also launch a tablet with support for 3D images - Nubia Pad 3D, which may work similarly to the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 with glass-free 3D technology.

Honor will launch its new flagship phone

Honor also confirmed its presence at MWC 2023; it will announce the Magic 5 series of smartphones and the global launch of its foldable smartphone – Magic Vs, a foldable smartphone similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, powered by Snapdragon. 8. + 1st generation SoC.

Nokia to share about the exponential potential of networks

While Nokia may not launch any new phones at MWC 2023, it will have a few seminars at MWC on networking and digitizing industries. The panel will have Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO), and Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks.