National Technology Day: Agritech startups implementing new-age technologies to solve the problems of the local supply chain

Technological innovations have greatly shaped agriculture throughout time. India, with 118.7 million farmers, which accounts for more than half of its population, depends on agriculture as its primary source of income. With the advent of technology in the agriculture sector, there have been an increase in productivity and better yields for sustainable income.

India's agritech market has the potential to reach $24 billion by 2025, according to an EY report. The new age of technologies including the usage of drones, scientific data, and implementation of artificial intelligence in sowing and harvesting assists in solving the problems of the local supply chain.

Below is the list of new age agritech startups that has accelerated the revolution of the Indian agricultural scenario with the advancement of technology.

AgriBazaar-India's largest agri-tech marketplace is channelising all their energies to empower farmers with the latest tools at attractive prices. The digital platform not only provides access to agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers, seeds, planting materials, and equipment but also strives to equip farmers with adequate information on the quality and best practices of the products they buy.AgriBazaar offers valuable insights into the incorporation of sustainable farming practices through organic inputs. They have also developed advanced technologies to offer real-time crop advisory with farmers, leveraging Big Data, analyzing historical weather data and share real-time farming advice. They also have an house virtual payment solution platform agriPay to provide additional security and enhanced convenience to farmers and buyers while transacting on the platform.

Unnati is helping farmers become entrepreneurs by becoming a farming enterprise. From helping them acquire high quality branded inputs at minimal rates to procuring credit at a much lower rate or without any collateral, Unnati has redefined the conventional ways of farming. The startup has successfully impacted over 250k farmers' lives through its network of 17k uStores. Unnati is empowering farmers through the way of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) and is enabling them with tech-led business solutions enhancing their economic strengths and marketing linkages for improving their income. Unnati is equipping the FPOs to leverage their collective strengths and bargaining power to access financial and non-financial inputs, services and technologies, reduce transaction costs, and tap high-value markets. Unnati's predictive farming model is shaping the future of farming with its sophisticated technology. The model helps the farmers in making precise decisions which are based on over 200 parameters drawn from satellite information, transaction history, farmer's pattern, soil information, and weather information among others.