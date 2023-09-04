New WhatsApp interface and multi-account feature to arrive soon

The popular messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working on a new feature that will make it easier for users to manage multiple accounts on the same device. Not only that, WhatsApp may also get a new look as the company is also working on a new interface. Beta users are currently testing this WhatsApp update on Android, and barring any major glitches, it may eventually roll out to everyone.



WhatsApp multi-account feature

With this new multi-account feature, you can easily add a second account directly from WhatsApp settings, according to a report by WABetaInfo. This means you don't need a separate app or device to access your additional account. It's all in one place.

Not only that, WhatsApp is also giving a new look to its interface settings. The updated interface will provide a more modern and user-friendly experience, making it easier to navigate through all of the app's options.

Improved Profile tab access

The profile tab is also getting a facelift. You'll find it directly in your chat list, which makes it very convenient to access the app's settings. You can keep your conversations and notifications separate between your accounts; switching between them is a breeze. This exciting update is currently available for beta testers who installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

In other news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently released a new WhatsApp app for Mac users. This app comes with group calling capabilities for video calls with upto eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. It's designed to be easy to use for Mac users, making it easy to share files and view chat history on larger screens.