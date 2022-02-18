Noise Launches ColorFit Pulse Grand; a feature-loaded lifestyle offering

Noise, India's leading smartwatch brand, has launched ColorFit Pulse Grand that offers a grand display, versatile features, and maximum style. The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in and the Noise website (gonoise.com) at an introductory price of INR 1999/-. Grand in every sense, it is a style statement loaded with features for fitness and health enthusiasts.



ColorFit Pulse Grand is launched in four exciting colors: Olive Green, Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, and Jet Black. The smartwatch has a large, sturdy screen with a 1.69" TFT LCD. ColorFit Pulse Grand offers 60 sports modes to delight fitness enthusiasts with various activity alternatives. It is equipped with Noise Health Suite that offers significant features, including a 24*7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It is compatible with NoiseFit App, which helps Noisemakers connect with their friends and share their fitness progress.

The smartwatch has a longevity of up to 7 days for uninterrupted usage and can be charged to 1500 minutes in just 15 minutes. IP68 waterproof rating allows users for uncompromising swimming sessions. It also provides more accessibility with quick replies to texts and calls (Android only). With 150 cloud-based and customizable watch faces, Noisemakers can choose a new style every day.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said, "ColorFit Pulse Grand is a perfect blend of a fitness forward smartwatch and a lifestyle accessory. The intent to introduce ColorFit Pulse Grand was to offer a superior and larger display with premium health features. The smartwatch offers a grand experience to relentless fitness enthusiasts. Noise is the first homegrown brand to lead the smartwatch segment. We intend to reinforce our position in the industry and introduce newer and upgraded products."

Recently, Noise has been ranked as India's No 1 Wearable Watch brand by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker for the seventh quarter in a row. Reinforcing its position as the market leader, Noise aspires to introduce more products in its smartwatch portfolio in the coming days.

About Noise:

Founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, Noise is an Indian aspirational connected lifestyle brand that is changing the way India remains connected. Established with a vision to redefine how India imagines connected devices, Noise has managed to create a great mark on the market with its impressive line-up of products in the Smart Wearables and Wireless Earphones categories.

As per IDC's 4Q21 report, Noise is now India's no. 2 TWS brand. It has been listed as one of the top brands on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row. Noise has also been recognized as India's No.1 Wearable Watch Brand for the last 7 quarters by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker, reinforcing its position as a category leader.