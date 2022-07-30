Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale from noon today on Flipkart; check

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to go on sale today at 12 p.m. It is available in two colour variants, black and white, you also have several storage variants to choose from 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. One can purchase the phone online through Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform does not offer any discount on the price of the phone, but based on the information provided, if you are an HDFC bank account holder, you can get Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank and EMI credit card transactions. Here's everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (1) price and specs.

Nothing Phone (1): Price details

Nothing Phone (1), released on July 12, is priced differently for different size variants. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs. 32,999. The phone with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs Rs. 35,999. Similarly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 38,999. Also, if you buy the phone through Flipkart, you will have to pay an additional Rs. 29 as an insured packaging fee.

Nothing Phone (1): Features and specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor coupled with Android 12, Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display, dual rear camera setup (50MP+50MP), a 16MP front-facing camera, and 4500mAh battery, among others. The phone also offers 1200 nits of peak brightness, adaptive refresh rate: 60Hz-120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and more.

Nothing Phone (1): Steps to buying on Flipkart

Note: The phone will be available for sale only after noon today.

Step 1: Go to Flipkart and search for Nothing Phone (1).

Step 2: Select the size variant, and colour of the phone you wish to buy.

Step 3: Find all the details about the phone on Flipkart.

Step 4: Now click on buy now to buy the phone.



