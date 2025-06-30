Nothing Phone 3 Launches in India Tomorrow: Key Specs, Expected Price, and Design Leaks

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is all set to launch in India on July 1, nearly two years after its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, hit the market. Though the company has remained quiet on the complete spec sheet, leaks and teasers have revealed much about the device — from its camera upgrades to performance improvements and refined design choices.

A Balanced Focus: Performance Meets Aesthetics

Unlike the earlier models that emphasized aesthetics, the Nothing Phone 3 appears to strike a better balance between design and performance. It’s tipped to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor — a substantial leap from the Snapdragon 778G used previously. While this isn't Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset, it’s part of their flagship lineup and should deliver solid performance in multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks.

Two variants are expected: one offering 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and a higher-end model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage — appealing to power users looking for extra performance headroom.

Triple Camera System: A First for Nothing

The most significant upgrade is expected in the camera department. The Phone 3 will reportedly debut with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, supporting 3x optical zoom, a first for the brand. It’s said to be paired with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, moving to a triple rear camera setup, a jump from the dual cameras on the Phone 2.

On the front, a 50MP selfie camera is expected to replace the 32MP unit, possibly with autofocus support — a welcomed enhancement for selfie lovers and frequent video callers.

Display, Battery & Charging

The Phone 3 is likely to retain the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, ensuring smoother refresh rates and better battery efficiency. Speaking of power, the battery could see a bump to 5,150mAh, compared to the 4,700mAh unit in its predecessor.

Another standout feature could be 100W fast wired charging, potentially making it one of the fastest-charging devices in its segment. However, it’s still unclear if wireless charging will be supported.

Refined Design with Glyph Matrix

Design-wise, the signature semi-transparent back and Glyph interface continue, but with some notable tweaks. Leaked renders suggest a new camera layout, sharper visual cues, and visible screws. The Glyph lighting system may now be concentrated in a corner “Glyph Matrix”, offering a fresh aesthetic while still staying true to the Nothing identity.

The Phone 3 may launch in black and off-white color options, and the cameras appear more pronounced, likely due to the periscope lens addition.

Software and Connectivity

Nothing OS — the company’s clean, bloat-free Android skin — is expected to return with added polish and smoother animations. Another new feature in the pipeline is eSIM support, which could be useful for frequent travelers and users switching networks.

Pricing in India

While international leaks hint at a $799 price tag (approximately Rs 68,000), the India price is expected to fall between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This positions the Phone 3 in competition with the upcoming Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e.

Carl Pei had previously hinted that the Phone 3 could be priced at a premium level, costing "around EUR 800." Converted directly, this equals $1,063 or Rs 90,500, but European pricing typically runs higher, so the Indian launch should be significantly lower. For reference, the Nothing Phone 2 debuted at Rs 44,999.

As the launch draws closer, more official details will emerge. But if leaks hold true, Nothing Phone 3 could be a serious contender in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.