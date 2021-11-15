November 15 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 15, 2021. Let's begin...



Google Bans 2 Joker Malware Smart TV Apps From Play Store; Delete now

Google bans malicious apps from its Google Play Store every time it finds them there or gets to know them when the security companies point it out. After being pointed out by Kaspersky, Google bans 2 smart TV apps on the Play Store: "Smart TV Remote" and "Halloween Coloring".

Instagram to offer live moderators; working on the Stories Like button

Over the past few months, Instagram has been working on a lot of new features. Now reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has posted some updates on some of the features that the platform hopes to offer for iOS users in the future.

Redmi Note 11T 5G to Launch on November 30 in India; Expected Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India is expected to take place on November 30. Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to be launched in India in three colour options. The insider has also claimed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the 6GB RAM + 64GB base storage variant, along with its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options.

OnePlus 10 series may come with 125W fast charging

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED 2 display. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which we now know can support 125W fast charging.

Apple Business Essentials subscriptions are compatible with small businesses using only Apple

This week Apple introduced another beta program, but instead of offering software previews for your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, it's a new initiative called Business Essentials. One can support organizations with up to 500 employees.

Samsung launches 8GB Galaxy A32 with 'RAM Plus' tool

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32 that comes with 'RAM Plus' feature for multi-tasking. Galaxy A32 (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 23,499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals, the company said in a statement.

Huawei, Haier, China Mobile unveil 5G solutions for smart manufacturing

With the support from Huawei and China Mobile, consumer electronics producer Haier on Monday announced that it has successfully applied innovative manufacturing solutions combining 5G as well as mobile edge computing in its smart factories.