November 18 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 get special iOS 15.1.1 update

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series devices receive the iOS 15.1.1 update with a single major fix for a significant issue. Find what it is.

Instagram to shut down Threads while Meta consolidates its messaging platforms

Instagram's independent messaging service Threads will cease to exist at the end of 2021. Some features are moving to Instagram.

Google is Improving Fingerprint Scanner Performance with Pixel 6 Update

Google quietly released a Pixel 6 update that addresses fingerprint scanner issues, as first reported by XDA developers. 15MB update brings unspecified settings for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Best Alternative App Stores for Android Users

App stores are where the wares of modern technology are available for mobile users. Apps and content are being delivered on Android through multiple platforms like Google Play Store or an OEM store or with innovative solutions like Indus App Bazaar.

Discord is Silently Building an Empire of Bot Based App

Discord has been silently building its own bot-based app platform for the past few years. Discord bots will soon be much easier to find.

Microsoft Rolling Out Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox Consoles

Microsoft is starting to roll out the facility to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S consoles, announced Microsoft. Try out a game via streaming before downloading it

SpaceX might launch 1st Starship into orbit in Jan: Elon Musk

SpaceX, run by tech billionaire Elon Musk, will try to fly a Starship into orbit for the first time early next year if all goes according to plan.