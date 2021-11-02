November 2 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 2, 2021. Let's begin...



WhatsApp Bans More Than 2 Million Indian Accounts

WhatsApp is back in the news and this time it is not for the implementation of another new feature. This time WhatsApp has banned some 2.2 million Indian accounts. All those WhatsApp accounts that were banned had disrupted the rules and had to pay the price. WhatsApp released its latest compliance report today.

Dhanteras 2021: How to Download WhatsApp Stickers on iOS and Android

Dhanteras 2021: Festivals are an excuse to come closer to your loved ones. WhatsApp Stickers can help us celebrate virtually wishing our family, friends and colleagues with special stickers and GIFs. Here's how to download WhatsApp stickers on iOS and Android for Dhanteras 2021.

Apple to Bring Car Accident Detection to iPhone: Wall Street Journal

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone and Apple Watch feature that detects if you're in a car accident and dials 911 automatically. The present plan is to roll out such a feature next year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Starlink, Musk-owned Satellite Company forms India subsidiary

Elon Musk-owned satellite company Starlink has registered its business in India and it is in the process to apply for licenses in the country, according to Sanjay Bhargava, India director for Starlink. Earlier this month, Starlink announced that it will focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies to provide internet services.

Ecobee Acquired by Generac for $ 770 Million Toronto based smart home thermostat startup Ecobee to become a subsidiary of generator giant for $ 770 million, the companies announced on Monday. Ecobee was founded in 2007 and has expanded from the smart thermostats for which it is known, adding a voice-controlled home security camera that functions as a home security system to its line.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Update Brings Payload 2.0 Mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently received an October update that brought Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Runic Power, and Survive Till Dawn to users. The new mode, which comes as a modified version of the original Payload 2.0, was announced as part of the October update last month.

Biggest BGMI rival Fortnite is shutdown in China

The biggest BGMI rival Fortnite is has been shutdown in China after it completes its testing. From November 15, all servers will be shut down in China. Fortnite and PUBG Mobile had begun their journeys together in the world of mobile battle royale games. While PUBG Mobile had to be renamed in China and India depending on local requirements, Epic Games is the one that has ordered the Fortnite shutdown and its withdrawal from the Chinese market. Fortnite continues to be available in other markets.