November 26 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 26, 2021. Let's begin...

Truecaller Version 12 to Add New Features for Android Users

Version 12 of Truecaller will be released for Android users initially in the coming weeks; it is still not confirmed when it will be rolled out for iOS users.

Apple's First AR Headsets Coming in 2022 with"Mac-Grade" Power: Report Apple's first AR headsets will launch in Q4 2022, according to a research note from analyst Ming-chi Kuo seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac." Same level of computing power as M1," says Ming-chi Kuo.

Krafton to Make BGMI Safer for Kids with These Features

The 'Game Responsibility' campaign will begin with a series of films, encouraging users to commit to taking care of themselves and the mental health of their squad members while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to find if someone is spying on your Apple iPhone?

Apple will display a "threat notification" if any of your Apple devices that are linked to that Apple ID is compromised.

Now Buy JioPhone Next Smartphone Without Registration - Find How

The JioPhone Next offers a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with 2GB of RAM and 32GBof internal storage. Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset powers the smartphone.

Cloud-based AI platform Nestlings opens office in Bengaluru

Nestlings, a cloud-based AI platform based in the Silicon Valley in California, on Thursday, opened its first office outside of the US in Bengaluru. Acer India, Dixon Tech team up to manufacture laptops

PC brand Acer India on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Noida-based Dixon Technologies for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will have the capacity to manufacture up to 500,000 Acer laptops annually.



