November 29 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Reliance Jio prepaid plans tariffs hike from December 1; Check out

The tariffs for the Reliance Jio prepaid plans have been hiked. It will increase Jio's prepaid mobile rates from December 1; it also includes JioPhone plans.

PUBG: New State to get Exclusive Music, New Web Series in India

Krafton has confirmed that PUBG: New State is set to get new content exclusive to users in India. It is hosting a new web series called "New State Chronicles" and a dance challenge. Read on to find out.

Moto G31 Launches in India: Check Price, Specifications

Moto G31 was launched in India as Motorola's latest addition to the affordable smartphone space. Find all the specs and features you need to know about it.

PC shipments in China grew 3% to reach over 15 mn units in Q3

PC shipments (desktops and notebooks) in China grew 3 per cent annually to reach more than 15 million units in Q3 2021, a new report showed on Monday.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin to produce 30,000 cars in H1 2022: Report

Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla is reportedly planning to start production in its Berlin Gigafactory from next month and by the end of the first half of 2022

Oppo working on a new foldable smartphone

Oppo is said to working on a new foldable smartphone which could be called the Oppo Find N 5G. The Oppo smartphone's Find branding suggests that the phone will likely pack flagship-grade features. It is important to note that some of Oppo's recent foldable device patents have included things like a pop-up camera.

Xiaomi 12 series may launch by December-end

Xiaomi may announce the Xiaomi 12 series along with the Xiaomi 12X by the end of December, according to reports. The reports also suggest that the upcoming devices will likely not launch at the rumoured launch date of December 12.