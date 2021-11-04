November 4 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 4, 2021. Let's begin...



JioPhone Next device to get locked, if you don't pay EMI

JioPhone Next comes preloaded with a device lock which allows Reliance Jio to restrict access in case you are unable to pay your EMIs. The device's lock "feature," as the company calls it in an on-screen banner, appeared on the first units of the JioPhone Next.

Alexa's October updates introduce several new commands

"Alexa, move my music here". The Alexa's October update introduces a number of useful new commands that allow you to start listening to audio in one room and continue listening on one Echo device in another.

The Sonos voice assistant can work along with Alexa, but not Google Assistant.

Based on images from the Sonos app shared on Reddit. As a Reddit user found code in the Sonos app that appears to display voice commands for Sonos Voice Control.

WhatsApp to extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature. The 'delete for everyone' option was rolled out in 2017 and initially had a time limit of seven seconds that later got extended to 4,096 seconds in 2018.

The US Government Blacklists Pegasus Spyware Group

The US companies cannot export their goods and services to NSO Group, the company that built Pegasus. The US Department of Commerce has ordered US companies not to sell their technology to NSO, citing reports that the group's Pegasus spyware is used against journalists, government officials, activists and others.

Google is bidding to be a military cloud provider: Report

Google is reportedly working "aggressively" to win a contract with the Pentagon, even though some of its previous work at the Defence Department sparked a huge backlash from employees, according to The New York Times. The company has faced backlash from employees for its Pentagon projects in the past.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Diwali message to Indians

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali. He has also shared a photo clicked by artist Gursimran Basra on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.