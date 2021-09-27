Now, Amazon seller registration in Telugu

Hyderabad: Amazon India launched the seller registration and account management services in Telugu. This move will benefit thousands of existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier-2 and below markets to run their business on Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their choice and preference.

With this launch, sellers will now be able to register on the platform and manage their online business from a selection of eight languages including Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil and English. Using any ofthe regional languages, sellers can do everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managingorders, inventory and accessing performance metrics – all in the language of their preference. This experience has beenmade available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app.

"As we work towards our commitment to digitise 1 crore MSMEs across India by 2025, it is important to address oursellers' challenges when they seek to leverage e-commerce to expand their businesses.

Language is a prominent barrierthat Indian MSMEs face and our focus on localisation, demonstrated in part through the launch of account managementservices in Telugu will make it easy for MSMEs to conduct business online," said Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller PartnerServices, Amazon India.

"Since the launch of regional language experience for sellers in 2020, over 1 lakh new sellers havesigned up and digitised their business. As we gear up for the festive season, the addition of Telugu will help numerousbusinesses to launch their business online and cater to customers across the country- helping grow and scale theirbusinesses manifold," he added.

To launch the services in Telugu for sellers, Amazon.in worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate andcomprehensible experience in each of the languages.

The team has chosen commonly used terms over perfectlytranslated words to make the experience authentic, easily understandable and seamless for sellers. Advanced MachineLearning technologies complemented the linguists'efforts and helped the project scale across the languages and launchsimultaneously.