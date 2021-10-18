October 18 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 18, 2021. Let's begin...



Google's Pixel 6 Series Launch Event – What to Expect in pictures

Pixel 6 series smartphones will be launched via a special event at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST on October 19. These will also be the first smartphones to launch with Android 12.

MacBook Pro: Check What Leaks Suggests, New Chips may be called M1 Pro and M1 Max

Gurman adds that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be a replacement for the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, while a lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will stick around. HDMI and SD card ports are likely to make a comeback. The MacBook Pro's notch display is tilted to house a 1080p webcam, True Tone sensor, and microphone.

How to Save your Money from Online Scams

Online scams are rampant and an increasing number of people are losing money. These have become an industry-wide problem where scammers trick people into accepting unnecessary support services to fix problems on their devices that may not even exist.

Pixel 6 Maybe Priced Relatively Affordable at $ 599

Pricing for the Pixel 6 could start at $ 599 with 128GB of storage, while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro could start at $ 898, based on early US prices at Target stores spotted by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. $ 100 less than the Pixel 5, surprisingly.

Alert! This Dangerous Windows 10 Bug has Hit Windows 11

Windows 11 has implemented many new and useful features for users, but unfortunately, along with all that, it has also brought with it a handful of bugs. Now, it was reported that a bug was detected in Windows 10 and earlier versions in Windows 11 and it could interrupt your workflow.

Facebook Disputes Report Their AI Fail To Detect Hate Speech Or Violence Regularly

Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen wrote in a blog post-Sunday that the prevalence of hate speech on the platform had dropped by 50 percent in the past three years, and that "a narrative that the technology we use to fight hate speech is inadequate and that we deliberately misrepresent our progress" was false.

PUBG New State - Find Latest APK and OBB Download Links Here

PUBG Mobile may have been banned in the country last year only to return in its Indian avatar as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), but the original game is still popular around the world. PUBG New State is still in the pre-registration stage, but players can give it a try. Here's how to get the latest APK and OBB files for PUBG New State.



