October 7 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Nokia T20 Tablet is Here; Price, Specifications and Availability

HMD Global is known for resurrecting Nokia brand smartphones with devices from the G series, X series or even the Nokia 8110, also known as the "Banana phone". The Nokia T20 tablet will be available in select markets globally in the Ocean Blue colour variant.

Twitter to Warn Before You Jump into a Fight

Twitter is testing new prompts on iOS and Android that warn before starting a conversation that it could get heated. In one example, there is a message directly in an ongoing conversation that says "Conversations like this can be intense." The latest pre-tweet prompts from Twitter let you know when you're about to jump into a fight on Twitter.

Netflix to Edit Squid Game's Phone Numbers After Prank Calls

Netflix's immensely popular Squid Game is being edited after the phone numbers shown in the series dialled real numbers, leading to what the company described as "unfortunate" prank diagrams.

Facebook Slows Down Development of "Reputational Reviews" Features: Report

Facebook is slowing down the launch and development of some new products and features to make sure they don't generate more scrutiny of the company or harm children, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The company is under scrutiny by the press and Congress.

Apple AirPods Offers Free with iPhone 12 Series: Price and Availability

Apple offers first-generation AirPods for free with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini through its India-specific website. Customers can get the first generation AirPods for free if they buy an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini. They can also pick up the second-generation AirPods for Rs 4,000.

Beware! These Apps on Google Play Store Leaked User Data; Check

Millions of users who downloaded these Android apps from the Google Play Store may be affected by a data breach. Here's what all you need to know about. The Google Play Store is home to millions of apps that are available for free or for a small fee, and it allows Android smartphone users to get the most out of their devices.

Happy Navratri 2021: How to Download, Create and Share Whatsapp Stickers

Happy Navratri 2021 - Navratri 2021 began on October 7 and culminate on October 15 with Dussehra 2021. The festive season of Navratri is in the nine-day festival dedicated to various Hindu goddesses. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped called Navdurga.



