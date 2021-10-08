October 8 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 8, 2021. Let's begin...



Never Download Pirated Software; Know Why

The problem with downloading pirated software is that it often comes bundled with malware - malicious software. If you download pirated software, hackers will steal your secret photos, bank accounts, and other details via Trojans, malware, and ransomware.

50 million Smartphones Expected to be Sold in India Festive Quarter

With festive sales set to bring record revenues for the e-commerce platforms, smartphones worth $16.9 billion are expected to be sold during the October-December festive quarter, new data showed on Friday.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders to Start Today in India

Apple Watch Series 7 is scheduled to pre-order in India today, October 8. Pre-orders will begin at 5:30 pm IST at the Apple India store online, as well as through authorized Apple resellers in the country. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs. 41,900.

YouTube Live Streaming Auto Captions Are Now Available To All Creators

YouTube has announced that its live-streaming automatic captions should now be available to all creators, rather than being limited to channels with 1,000+ subscribers as they were during the initial launch of the feature.

Microsoft promises to actively look into right to repair

Microsoft agreed to conduct an independent third-party study on the potential impact of making its devices easier to repair and make changes based on those findings by the end of 2022, according to Grist and shareholder advocacy group As You Sow.

Android 12 will provide robust enterprise trust and security: Google

Google has made Android 12 open-source earlier this week and now, the company has said it is focused on helping organisations achieve the right balance between protecting employee privacy and equipping IT with necessary security and controls.

"OK Google" Commands Become More Human

The Google Assistant is easily the smartest of its kind and with new features being added frequently, it only gets easier to adapt in our lives. However, it doesn't sound too smart when you have to use the "Hey Google" trigger word for each function or response.