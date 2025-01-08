OnePlus 13 and 13R Launch in India: Features, Price and More

OnePlus has officially launched its highly anticipated flagships, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India. The new lineup boasts impressive, eye-catching designs, hardware upgrades, and advanced features, making it an attractive choice for Android enthusiasts. While the OnePlus 13 caters to premium buyers, the OnePlus 13R offers a mid-range option with flagship-like features. Here’s an overview of the features, specifications, and pricing of the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus 13: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is a powerhouse, featuring a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, ensuring seamless performance.

The device packs a massive 6000mAh battery, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for quick power-ups. In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple-lens setup with a 50MP primary camera (Sony LYT-808 sensor), a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony LYT-600 sensor) offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front-facing camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13R, a mid-range, offers a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it provides up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, delivering robust performance. The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-700), a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device houses a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 13 starts at ₹69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colours. The OnePlus 13R begins at ₹42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and comes in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades.