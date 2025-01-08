Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
OnePlus 13 and 13R Launch in India: Features, Price and More
OnePlus 13 and 13R arrive with 6000mAh batteries, upgraded cameras, Snapdragon processors, and Android 15, catering to diverse budgets.
OnePlus has officially launched its highly anticipated flagships, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India. The new lineup boasts impressive, eye-catching designs, hardware upgrades, and advanced features, making it an attractive choice for Android enthusiasts. While the OnePlus 13 caters to premium buyers, the OnePlus 13R offers a mid-range option with flagship-like features. Here’s an overview of the features, specifications, and pricing of the OnePlus 13 series.
OnePlus 13: Features and Specifications
The OnePlus 13 is a powerhouse, featuring a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, ensuring seamless performance.
The device packs a massive 6000mAh battery, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for quick power-ups.In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple-lens setup with a 50MP primary camera (Sony LYT-808 sensor), a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony LYT-600 sensor) offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front-facing camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.
OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features
The OnePlus 13R, a mid-range, offers a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it provides up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, delivering robust performance.The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-700), a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device houses a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Pricing and Availability
The OnePlus 13 starts at ₹69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colours. The OnePlus 13R begins at ₹42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and comes in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades.
The OnePlus 13 will go on sale in India starting January 10, while the OnePlus 13R will be available from January 13. With their competitive pricing and advanced features, these devices are set to appeal to a wide range of consumers.