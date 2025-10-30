OnePlus 15 Set to Launch in India on November 13: Bigger Battery, Sleeker Design, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Power

The countdown has begun for the arrival of OnePlus’s next big flagship. After its debut in China earlier this week, the OnePlus 15 is all set for a global launch on November 13, marking its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market. Known for its loyal user base and strong foothold in the premium smartphone space, OnePlus is gearing up to make another bold statement with this release.

At first glance, the OnePlus 15 showcases a notable design overhaul. The company has replaced the signature circular camera housing with a sleek, squared-off camera module, lending the phone a more balanced and minimalist aesthetic. The overall design feels more compact and refined, thanks to slimmer edges and a clean rear panel. Despite the slimmer profile, OnePlus seems to have ensured that performance and battery life remain uncompromised.

The device boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals for gamers and heavy multitaskers alike. According to OnePlus, this display can go as low as 1 nit brightness, reducing eye strain in dim lighting. While the company admitted that achieving a QHD+ resolution at 165Hz isn’t feasible yet, it confirmed that the new display panel is costlier than the one used in the previous OnePlus 13.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering cutting-edge speed and efficiency. The phone offers configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, ensuring ample power for demanding users and professionals.

Battery performance takes a major leap this year. The 7,300mAh battery—the largest ever seen on a OnePlus flagship—comes with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. This setup promises exceptional endurance and rapid recharging, although the final specifications for the Indian variant might differ slightly from the Chinese model.

On the camera front, OnePlus is introducing a triple 50-megapixel system featuring a Sony 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens. The phone supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording and even 8K video capture, catering to serious content creators. Interestingly, the Hasselblad branding is missing this year, but OnePlus claims its new in-house image processing engine delivers more natural tones and improved low-light results. A 32-megapixel front camera supports 4K 60fps video, ensuring detailed selfies and smooth vlogs.

As for pricing, OnePlus has yet to reveal official figures for the Indian market. However, considering the OnePlus 13’s launch price of ₹69,999, the new model is expected to fall within the ₹60,000–₹70,000 range. The smartphone will likely be available through OnePlus’s official store, Amazon India, and major offline retail partners soon after the launch event.

With top-tier hardware, a refreshed design, and improved endurance, the OnePlus 15 seems poised to continue the brand’s tradition of delivering flagship performance at a competitive price point.