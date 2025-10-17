OnePlus 15 to Launch on October 27: Leaked Specs Reveal New Design, 7,300mAh Battery, and 165Hz OLED Display

After weeks of speculation, OnePlus has finally announced the launch date for its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15. The official confirmation came through a post on Weibo, revealing that the smartphone will debut in China on October 27 at 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Alongside the flagship, the company will also introduce the OnePlus Ace 6, a performance-focused device that has already created buzz online. Both models are currently listed on OnePlus’ Chinese online stores, with pre-reservations live ahead of the launch.

Stunning Display and Power Efficiency

Staying true to its tradition, OnePlus has begun teasing some of the standout features of the OnePlus 15. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, built using BOE’s third-generation Oriental screen technology. OnePlus claims the new panel features ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels, consumes 10% less power than the OnePlus 13, and boasts a 30% longer lifespan. The screen will also support HDR and advanced visual standards for a more immersive experience.

Leaked details suggest the display might actually measure 6.78 inches, featuring BOE’s X3 AMOLED technology with LTPO support, enabling an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 165Hz. With Dolby Vision, Pro XDR, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, the OnePlus 15 is clearly positioned to compete with other premium Android flagships.

Flagship Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

At its core, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is likely to come in configurations ranging from 12GB to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. To enhance gaming, OnePlus may introduce its Wind Chi Game Kernel 2.0 optimization system, promising smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Triple Camera Setup and Premium Design

Leaks indicate that the OnePlus 15 will feature a triple 50MP rear camera system. The main sensor could be Sony’s LYT-700 with optical image stabilization, accompanied by two Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto shots, the latter offering 3.5x optical zoom. The design will reportedly include an “Original Dune” colourway, with more finishes expected at launch. The device will likely carry IP68 dust and water resistance, aligning with flagship industry standards.

Massive 7,300mAh Battery with Super-Fast Charging

One of the most talked-about leaks is the 7,300mAh battery, significantly larger than typical flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 15 is said to support 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, powered by a third-generation glacier battery designed for higher efficiency and longer life.

Additional Features and India Launch Timeline

Other expected highlights include dual speakers, an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port. The phone will also come with an upgraded cooling system and a large vibration motor for an improved tactile experience.

While the China launch is confirmed for October 27, leaks hint that the India launch could take place in November 2025. Although OnePlus has not officially revealed the India-specific timeline, more details are expected in the coming weeks as anticipation builds for the brand’s most powerful flagship yet.