OnePlus Nord 3 to launch soon: Specifications and Expected Price in India

OnePlus Nord 3 will launch in India this week. The long-awaited smartphone is all set to go official on July 5. The company may launch another budget smartphone under the Nord series, dubbed the Nord CE 3 and an affordable audio product on the same day. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed some critical details about the OnePlus Nord 3 before the launch. Also, rumours revealed the smartphone's price, but the company has not confirmed that detail yet.

The OnePlus Nord 3 launch event will be broadcast live on July 5 at 7 p.m. IST. The event, as always, will be broadcast live on YouTube, the OnePlus website and social media channels. Now, a look at the specifications the company has already confirmed for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3.

-The OnePlus Nord 3 will have an alert slider, which disappeared on some previously released Nord devices.

-The smartphone will have a flat-screen offering a 120Hz "superfluid display".

-The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will come in two colours: Tempest Gray and Fog Green.

-The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus phone will come equipped with Sony IMX890 primary camera + OIS support.

-The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 has also been confirmed to come with up to 16GB RAM + RAM-Vita algorithm. The company claims the processor will help the Nord 3 deliver "high-speed and smooth performance."

Apart from some of these specifications, the company has also confirmed the design of the OnePlus Nord 3. The OnePlus Nord 3 will include triple camera sensors on the back panel, LED flash, a flat screen, an alert slider on the top right side, and slim bezels. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 3 looks much like its predecessor, with a few tweaks here and there.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It is already confirmed that the Nord phone will launch with up to 16 GB of RAM. Rumours suggest the phone will feature up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to offer a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone is said to house a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 will likely include a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology in the box. Regarding software, the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch with OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected price in India

Reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to launch at a beginning price of Rs 32,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage support. It should be noted that the company has yet to confirm the price of the Nord 3, so take the rumoured price with a pinch of salt for now.