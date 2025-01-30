OpenAI Accuses DeepSeek of Using ChatGPT Data for AI Model

OpenAI has raised serious concerns about its Chinese competitor, DeepSeek, suggesting that the company may have used its data without authorization to train its latest AI model. The controversy erupted after DeepSeek unexpectedly launched a highly capable and cost-effective Large Language Model (LLM) earlier this week, catching the U.S. tech industry off guard. The model’s sudden debut even impacted Nvidia’s stock prices, raising questions about DeepSeek’s rapid rise in the AI space.

DeepSeek’s Sudden Emergence Raises Eyebrows

DeepSeek’s AI model has attracted attention worldwide, particularly for its impressive capabilities at a competitive price. Its performance has sparked speculation about how the company managed to develop such an advanced model so quickly. Many in the industry are now questioning whether DeepSeek leveraged data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT to refine its own system.

OpenAI’s Distillation Concerns

In response to DeepSeek’s launch, an OpenAI spokesperson revealed that the company is investigating whether DeepSeek used a method called “distillation” to develop its model. Distillation is a controversial technique where one AI model is trained using data generated by another, potentially violating terms of service agreements.

“We are aware of and reviewing indications that DeepSeek may have inappropriately distilled our models, and will share information as we know more,” an OpenAI spokesperson told NBC News. However, the company clarified that it is not accusing DeepSeek of a security breach but is concerned about the legitimacy of its data acquisition methods.

Ethical and Legal Implications

While distillation is not an uncommon practice in AI development, it raises ethical questions about intellectual property rights and data ownership. Ironically, OpenAI itself has faced lawsuits, including one from The New York Times, over claims that it used copyrighted content without permission to train its own models.

Adding an unexpected twist, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had congratulated DeepSeek on X (formerly Twitter) just days before the controversy emerged. He had praised the company for its model’s impressive performance and affordability.

Potential U.S. Government Involvement

As tensions escalate, OpenAI has hinted that the U.S. government, including the White House, may step in to address the issue. The company is actively working with U.S. authorities to protect American AI firms’ intellectual property and innovations.