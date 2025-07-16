OpenAI Building ChatGPT-Based Alternatives to Excel and PowerPoint

OpenAI Eyes Productivity Space with New ChatGPT Spreadsheet and Presentation Tools

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new suite of productivity tools embedded directly into ChatGPT—tools that could eventually serve as AI-powered alternatives to Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. These upcoming features aim to reshape how users create spreadsheets and slide decks by allowing the entire process to happen inside ChatGPT’s interface.

According to a report from The Information, the tools will leverage open-source file formats to ensure compatibility with Microsoft Office, all while sidestepping the need for traditional apps or services. Users may soon be able to generate charts, tables, and presentation slides through intuitive prompts and built-in buttons, streamlining workflows without toggling between multiple platforms.

The goal is clear: simplify work while reducing reliance on paid services like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Though still in development, these tools reflect a broader strategic push from OpenAI. The company is also working on advanced "agents"—AI-driven systems capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks. These could range from report generation based on public or internal data to scheduling meetings or even performing basic web-based operations.

If these agents evolve as intended, ChatGPT could transform from a chat assistant into a full-scale productivity hub, replacing several existing software tools with a single, AI-integrated solution.

While no official launch date has been announced, the open file format approach means OpenAI can proceed without needing Microsoft’s permission. This move, however, may strain the already delicate relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft—one of its biggest investors. Despite recent rumours, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied any rift between the two companies.

Still, the development of tools that mirror Microsoft’s flagship products is bound to raise eyebrows in Redmond.

Current prototypes are reportedly missing features like real-time collaboration, cloud storage, and the snappy performance users expect from established suites. However, if OpenAI can close those gaps, it may soon offer a lightweight, AI-powered alternative for individuals and small teams.

ChatGPT could soon be more than just an AI that answers your questions—it might also help you create the documents you used to build with Excel or PowerPoint.