Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Arrives on Android: Aravind Srinivas Claims It Could Make Android Obsolete

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter), where Srinivas revealed that early invite links are being sent out to select Android users. Since its debut on desktop, Comet has revolutionized how people browse by allowing the AI to carry out complex tasks — from booking flights to shopping online — all through simple prompts.

Perplexity’s groundbreaking AI browser, Comet, has officially begun rolling out early invites for Android users. The company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has made a bold claim — that this AI-powered browser could make Android itself obsolete.

Comet Android early invites are going out. If you want to maximize your chances for early access and shaping how the future of mobile browsing looks like - it all comes down to your Perplexity Android usage and Pro/Max user status! More invites will go out soon. pic.twitter.com/hgzTOmeS4e





Now, with Comet coming to Android, Perplexity aims to integrate these capabilities directly into mobile experiences. According to Srinivas, “It all comes down to your Perplexity Android usage and Pro/Max user status!” This means users who actively use Perplexity on Android and those subscribed to its premium tiers will likely receive invite links first.

While the desktop version of Comet is already open to the public, the mobile rollout remains limited to early access users. The company appears to be testing how the AI browser performs on handheld devices before opening it up to everyone.

What makes Comet particularly interesting is its ambition to replace traditional app-based ecosystems. By allowing users to perform nearly any digital task through natural language, Srinivas believes users will no longer need to depend on operating systems like Android to manage multiple apps or functions.

He stated confidently, “Comet has the potential to deprecate Android.”

If that vision materializes, Comet could redefine how users interact with their devices — shifting from tapping through apps to simply describing what they want done. For example, instead of opening an airline app, users could just ask Comet to find and book the cheapest flight to a destination.

Srinivas also confirmed that Comet will be launched soon on iOS, suggesting that the AI browser aims to become a cross-platform powerhouse capable of operating independently of any existing mobile ecosystem.

However, Perplexity isn’t alone in this race to build the next-generation AI browser. In recent months, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, while Microsoft’s Edge and Google’s Chrome continue to integrate advanced AI assistants and features.

Interestingly, Srinivas-led Perplexity even attempted to purchase Google Chrome for $34.5 billion earlier this year — a move that underscored the company’s ambitions in the browser market.

Despite the competition, Comet’s arrival on Android signals a major milestone for Perplexity. The browser is powered by Chromium, Google’s open-source web project that also forms the foundation of Chrome, Edge, and many others.

As the AI-driven browsing era unfolds, Comet’s unique blend of automation, natural language processing, and proactive task handling may truly redefine what mobile computing means — and, if Srinivas’s vision proves accurate, could very well change the future of Android itself.



