Just In
POCO M7 5G to debut with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset at Rs 9,999
New Delhi: POCO, India’s leading performance-driven smartphone brand, is set to shake up the budget segment once again with the launch of POCO M7 5G -- a powerhouse designed for those who demand more for less.
At an unbeatable price of Rs 9,999, POCO M7 5G is the only smartphone with the biggest in its segment of a 6.88” display paired with an ultra-smooth 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.
POCO M7 5G will ensure an immersive, eye-friendly experience during binge-watch, games or scrolling endlessly.
Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM (6GB Turbo RAM), and a 5160mAh battery, it delivers smooth, uninterrupted performance, even for heavy users.
And for those who love capturing moments, the 50MP Sony Sensor ensures crisp, clear images even in low light.
“India’s smartphone market is evolving, and users today expect more value without compromises. The POCO M7 5G challenges industry norms by bringing flagship-like performance, an immersive display, and a power-packed camera at an unbeatable price,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.
“With this launch, we are not just offering a phone -- we are redefining the budget smartphone experience for the new-age Indian consumer,” he added.
Why POCO M7 5G is a game-changer for budget users?
The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 + 12GB RAM that can power through gaming, editing, and daily tasks with India’s most powerful processor.
With the biggest 6.88” display, users can enjoy movies, reels, and games like never before on the largest display in the category with TUV Rheinland triple eye protection.
The 50MP Sony sensor camera ensures crisp, Insta-ready shots even in low light, while the 5160mAh battery + 18W fast charging (33W in-box charger) will ensure that power lasts all day, and recharges in minutes.
It is made for the next-gen with fast, future-ready 5G connectivity at an ultra-affordable price.
POCO M7 5G launches at an unbeatable price. Users can avail of the 6GB+128GB variant for just Rs 9,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant for Rs 10,999 -- special price for the first day of sale commencing on March 7, 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart