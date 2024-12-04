Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75 to Launch on December 17: Specifications and Pricing Details

Poco has officially announced the launch of two new smartphones in India—Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75—on December 17, 2024. While the company initially teased the event without revealing device names, a Flipkart listing confirmed the arrival of these models. Here’s what we know about the Poco M7 Pro and some speculation regarding its more affordable counterpart, the Poco C75.

Poco M7 Pro: Expected Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro is poised to make a splash in its segment with an array of impressive features:

Display: A 6.67-inch GOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. The display supports 2100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Certified by TUV and SGS for eye care, it also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability.

Performance: The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process for energy efficiency and reliable performance.

Camera: The Poco M7 Pro is expected to lead its class by featuring a Sony camera sensor, complemented by a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Design and Features: With slim bezels, a punch-hole display design, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the M7 Pro looks set to appeal to modern users.

Poco C75: What We Know

Details about the Poco C75 are scarce, but it is rumoured to target budget-conscious buyers. As an entry-level option, it may offer essential features at an accessible price point.

Price Expectations

The Poco M7 Pro is expected to be priced below ₹15,000, a slight increase over its predecessor, the Poco M6 Pro, which launched at ₹10,999. The latter featured a 6.79-inch 90Hz Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera, setting a strong foundation for its successor.

With standout features like a GOLED display, advanced Snapdragon chipset, and premium design elements, the Poco M7 Pro could redefine expectations in its segment. The addition of the Poco C75 offers buyers a more budget-friendly alternative, making this December 17 launch worth the anticipation.