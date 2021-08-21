Prime Video Users Can Select Profile Images from Amazon Original; Find How

Amazon Prime Video is rolling out Amazon Original profile images allowing users to select pictures of their favourite Amazon Original characters, like Fleabag, Jack Ryan, Borat, and many more as their main profile picture. Available on all Prime Video compatible devices, customers can easily use the images to update their profiles. Users can choose from a large number of Amazon Original characters from movies and series. It appears to be a server-side update, but users are advised to keep their app up-to-date to enjoy the latest features.



To select an Amazon Original profile picture through the Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices, and Fire tablets, tap My Stuff at the bottom of the Prime Video app screen. Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, then select Edit. Choose the profile whose image you want to change. On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile picture and make a selection from the available list. When creating a new profile, click on the profile picture and make a selection from the available list. If users want to change the profile picture through the desktop client, click the profile name next to "Who's Watching" on the Prime Video home page. Click Manage Profiles and then select the profile you want to edit. Click on the profile picture and make a selection from the available list.

If users are using the Prime Video app on supported devices, select the profile picture from the top menu> Use your device's remote control to highlight the profile you want to edit, then select Edit below it> Select the profile picture and make a selection from the available list> When creating a new profile, use your device's remote control to click on the profile picture and make a selection from the available list.