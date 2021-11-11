PUBG New State iOS release delayed to November 12, only on Android today

PUBG New State iOS release is delayed! While players on Android can head over to Google Play and download it now, players on iOS devices will have to wait another day. On the App Store, the PUBG New State download page still shows the "Pre-Order" button and an expected release date of "November 12". So, if you were excited to play PUBG New State on your new iPhone 13 or iPad, you will have to wait.



On the bright side, PUBG New State is now available to download on Google Play. The game had been going live since the early hours of November 11 in India and other countries. PUBG New State is a 1.4GB download on Android, but you have to download additional in-game files after installation. With that said, most players on South Asian servers face a login error early on.

PUBG New State delayed on iPhones

The game is essentially a sequel to the original PUBG Mobile and brings a couple of improvements over the original. The most visible is the quality of the graphics, where Krafton says that he has improved the lighting system so that the game looks as good as a console title. Additionally, certain game mechanics have been improved to be on par with the PC version of the game.

Krafton has so far limited PUBG New State to Battle Royale modes for now. Players will be able to play on the Troi map alongside Erangel and two more. As part of the pre-order rewards, the game is also distributing free in-game items, including a special car and some in-game cash.

PUBG New State brings the same old Battle Royale experience with 100 players jumping onto the map; the ultimate goal is still to survive by all means and the game provides weapons and medical kits in the form of loot to take advantage of.



