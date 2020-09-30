X
Realme sells over 2.31 lakh narzo 20 series units in a jiffy

Realme sells over 2.31 lakh narzo 20 series units in a jiffy (Photo/IANS)

New Delhi: Realme on Wednesday revealed that it has sold over 2.31 lakh units of its newly-launched narzo 20 series smartphones in India, aiming to reach 50 lakh narzo users with the new series launch.

The narzo 20 series offers performance-oriented smartphones with powerful gaming processors, fast charge and a massive battery.

"#realmeNarzo20Pro: 50,000+, #realmeNarzo20: 1,30,000+, #realmeNarzo20A: 51,000+, Our power-centric series for young players received a thunderous response," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe, said in a tweet.

"Being the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand isn't a sudden leap but a natural result of the right products", he added.

The three devices in the series are narzo 20 Pro with a powerful 65W charging technology, narzo 20 with gaming hardware and a cheaper, entry-level narzo 20A.

The 6.5-inch narzo 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor with 48MP AI quad camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 4500mAh battery. The device is available in 6GB+64 GB and 8GB+128GB variants for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh mega battery, a 48MP AI triple camera and a 18W quick charge technology.

Available in 4GB+64 GB and 4GB+128GB variants for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, the device went on its first sale on September 28.

The cheaper sibling narzo 20A houses a Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a 12MP AI triple camera. Available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, the device can be purchased on September 30.

X