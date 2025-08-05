Reports suggest Apple is working on an AI-driven answer platform

Apple has reportedly assembled a team to build an AI-powered app akin to ChatGPT, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

Reportedly called Answers Knowledge Information AKI team is working on building an “AI answer engine” capable of using the information from across the web to answer questions posed to it. This feature could be in a standalone app or provide search capability to Siri, Safari, and other Apple products.

Gurman also states that Apple is hiring for this in-house AI team, as it is on the lookout for candidates with experience in search algorithms and engine development.

Apple has already integrated ChatGPT Siri integration allows users to access AI-features without having to build its own app in-house. However, a more personalized, AI-powered update to Siri has been delayed on numerous accounts and is reportedly in the works. Apple may also be forced to change its search agreement with Google due to the company’s recent antitrust loss.

Gurman states that Apple is notably behind when it comes to artificial intelligence, and some of its leaders have even expressed skepticism at integrating ChatGPT-style search. The privacy issues surrounding OpenAI’s platform has also meant Apple may be interested in a more personalized, Apple-made answer engine.

It’s worth noting that Apple is not yet on the conversational AI warpath that some other tech giants are, in which they are recruiting AI talent and paying them insane amounts of money to switch companies. Metal has reportedly been poaching top AI talent and adding them to its Super Intelligence Labs with upwards of $100 million on a multi-year deal. It’s unknown as to whether Apple will be just as aggressive with its own recruiting.