Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Price, Features, and Launch Details

Samsung is preparing to introduce its slimmest Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, next month. The company has been teasing this upcoming device since January, emphasizing its sleek design and ultra-thin profile. The phone was also showcased at MWC 2025, further fueling excitement about its specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leak

According to recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced at approximately $1200, making it similar in cost to the Galaxy S25 Plus. This pricing could spark debate, especially considering the phone’s dual-camera setup and 3,900mAh battery, which might impact battery life compared to other premium models in the lineup.

Slimmest Galaxy S Series Phone Yet

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be a lightweight flagship, weighing around 162 grams with an astonishing 5.84mm thickness. This would make it one of the thinnest premium smartphones Samsung has ever launched.

Expected Specifications & Features

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Cameras :

: 200MP primary sensor



50MP ultra-wide lens



No dedicated telephoto lens

Battery: 3,900mAh, which may raise concerns regarding battery longevity.

Launch Date & Availability

The official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but leaks indicate that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, 2025. If this pricing remains close to the S25 Plus, it could influence buyers’ decisions, particularly due to the absence of a telephoto lens and a relatively smaller battery capacity.

More details will surface closer to the launch, so stay tuned for Samsung’s official announcement.