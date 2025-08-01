Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Sees 50% Higher Sales Compared to Predecessor

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday sales of its latest, high-end foldable phone in the U.S. are 50 % year-over-year growth, a sign that the category is starting to pick up at least some momentum with consumers.

The South Korean company said the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 had its record-breaking preorder volume for a book-style foldable and that Galaxy Z Flip 7, which opens like a flip phone, is also outperforming the previous generation so far, with combined pre-orders for the new devices up by more than one-quarter. Overall preorder sales for Samsung’s foldables from carrier partners jumped 60%, it added.

The company also said more female customers have been buying into the foldable form factor. Female Fold customers have spiked in 2024, a trend that Samsung is tracking as the foldable maker launches its newest devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is only 215 grams (0.47 lbs) and is 8.9 mm thick closed, thinning to just 4.2 mm open, making it even lighter and sleeker than the last generation. It sports a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen and 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display.

Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, this One UI 8 smartphone is a powerhouse that provides a seamless experience. It has up to 16GB RAM for multitasking and comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging for dependable, all-day juice..

The response to these phones is a welcome change for the foldable phone segment. Apple Inc. has been reportedly working on its first folding iPhone and is expected to launch it next year. If Samsung performs well in the foldable smartphone market momentum, consumers may have another option in their minds when they think about the form factor

These include Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Mint and Jet Black.