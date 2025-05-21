  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Samsung One UI 7 Rolls Out: Full List of Galaxy Devices Updated

Samsung One UI 7 Rolls Out: Full List of Galaxy Devices Updated
x

Samsung One UI 7 Rolls Out: Full List of Galaxy Devices Updated

Highlights

Samsung rolls out One UI 7 based on Android 15 to Galaxy S, Z, A, and Tab series. Check supported devices and how to install the update manually.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday began rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15, to its Galaxy smartphones, foldables and tablets in several regions. Select Galaxy A models have also started receiving the update.

One UI 7 replaces the previous interface for Quick Settings and the Notification Panel, reorganizing tiles and notifications into a single view. Icons adapt to user-selected theme colors, and interface elements follow a consistent design across device types.

The update introduces the Now Bar, a persistent control strip, across all supported Galaxy devices. Placement of the in-screen fingerprint sensor on the lock screen varies: it aligns centrally on non-flagship phones and shifts lower on premium models to match hardware specifications.

Devices confirmed to have received One UI 7 include:

* Galaxy S Series: S24, S24 FE, S23, S23 FE, S22, S21, S21 FE

* Galaxy Z Series: Flip6, Fold6, Flip5, Fold5, Flip4, Fold4, Flip3, Fold3, Fold Special Edition

* Galaxy Tab S Series: Tab S10 Plus, S10 Ultra, S9, S9 Plus, S9 Ultra, S9 FE, S9 FE Plus, S8, S8 Plus, S8 Ultra

* Galaxy Tab A Series: A9, A9 Plus

* Galaxy A Series: A55, A54, A35, A16, A15

Rollout timing varies by region and carrier. Users can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick