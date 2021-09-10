September 10 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 10, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple September Event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and everything else we expect on September 14 in Pictures…

Apple's next event is scheduled for September 14, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m IST.

Is it the right time to buy an iPhone?

The iPhone 13 is all set to arrive. No one outside the company knows exactly what that might mean, although rumours suggest that Apple's new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras, and a faster processor.

JioPhone Next NOT Launching Today: Reliance Jio

JioPhone Next Launch: Reliance Jio was scheduled to launch its ultra-affordable Android device in partnership with Google, the JioPhone Next, today. This smartphone is expected to be Reliance Jio's key to accessing hundreds of millions of users in the world's second-largest internet market and is clearly highly anticipated.

Relax! Your Messages are Encrypted, only abuse reports are inspected: WhatsApp

A WhatsApp spokesperson has clarified that WhatsApp only inspects users' messages when a co-user generates a report of abusive content against a particular message. Such a report causes a message to be forwarded to WhatsApp, allowing you to check the app for abusers and spammers.

Facebook's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Bring Cameras, Speakers, Privacy Concerns, But No AR

Facebook has launched its first smart glasses set, in partnership with eyewear manufacturer Ray-Ban. The smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban are called Ray-Ban Stories and there is no AR. The smart glasses only take photos and record 30-second videos. They also play music and podcasts and make calls.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with New Missions and Rewards in Games

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Battlegrounds Mobile India are currently live and will run until September 21. The prizes you earn from these celebrations are permanent and can be used even after the celebrations are over. Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced new in-game missions that players must complete to earn new clothes for their in-game avatars.

Apple iPhone "13" key Features, Launch And Updates

Apple usually announces the iPhone at an event in September, but production issues prompted the company to postpone the announcement until October last year. In any case, Apple has not hinted that it would be obliged to do the same thing this year.