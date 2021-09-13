September 13 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 13, 2021. Let's begin...



WhatsApp Voice Transcription Feature in Pictures

WhatsApp voice transcription feature will turn your voice input into text. Currently, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages.

iPhone 12 offered at a good discount ahead of iPhone 13 launch

The Apple iPhone 12 is offered at a good discount on Flipkart ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 13 at Apple's next event on September 14. The 128GB model of the smartphone is currently selling for Rs 71,999 instead of Rs 84,900 on Flipkart.

First iPhone with 1TB of Storage to Arrive Tomorrow: Report

Few days before Apple's California Streaming event on September 14, a new investor report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that it expects the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to each have a 1TB of storage.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start Soon

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart is to start again. For the latest edition of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Battlefield Mobile Beta is Coming Soon; Downloaded from Google Play Store

The Battlefield will receive an Android version next year, but players will be able to test out the beta version of Battlefield Mobile for Android later this year. The application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Microsoft Rolls Out Updated Photos App for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft has started rolling out its newly updated Photos app for Windows 11 Insiders. The app also gets the Dark Mode which will also be present system-wide with the Windows 11 update, reports GizmoChina.

Google to launch Android 12 stable version on October 4: Report

US-based search engine giant Google is reportedly planning to launch the stable version of the Android 12 operating system for the Pixel smartphones on October 4. According to documents, Google will publish the source code for Android 12 on October 4.