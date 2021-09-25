September 25 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 25, 2021. Let's begin...



World Deaf Day 2021 - Gadgets to Help with Hearing

On World Deaf Day, we have listed out the best gadgets for the hearing impaired people that will make their life easier.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro hit by bug; Instagram is quick to fix

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro were affected by a bug that had to do with Instagram and prevented people from using certain important functions.

Microsoft All Set to Release Windows 11; Know How to Download

The Microsoft Windows 11 release date is officially set for October 5. Microsoft has begun the final steps to prepare Windows 11 version 21H2 (the October 2021 update) for release and testers can download the update from the Release Preview Channel now.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may bring the most advanced camera in a pixel: Report

The Google Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will come with major improvements in the camera department. Take a look at everything the company has in store for us.

This Android Malware Steals Mobile Banking Data; Know How to be Safe

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning to several banks for the same. The Drinik malware is mimicking an income tax app, tricking users into providing all their mobile banking and other crucial data. Here's how to stay safe.

New videos will be less pixelated: Twitter

Twitter's poor video quality has been a big issue for users of the platform, but on Friday, the company shared some potentially promising news: Videos uploaded to the service will now "appear less pixelated for a better watching experience."

Chip shortage will be solved by 2022: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has disclosed he is confident that the ongoing chip shortage will be solved by 2022, despite others having reservations.



