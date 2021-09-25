New videos will be less pixelated: Twitter

Twitter's poor video quality has been a big issue for users of the platform, but on Friday, the company shared some potentially promising news: Videos uploaded to the service will now "appear less pixelated for a better watching experience." said Twitter in a tweet from its support account.



Twitter removed a pre-processing step on its video channel when it uploads it, the company tells The Verge. After we published this article, the company clarified that this removed step divided videos into smaller chunks for ingestion, which could reduce quality due to additional processing.

Applications researcher Jane Manchun Wong uploaded a video intended to test the alleged enhancements. (The sound in this video is a bit loud, so you may want to lower the volume before watching.





While it might sound better, and it did, in my opinion, Twitter told us after we first posted this that the changes announced on Friday are not yet supported by Twitter Media Studio, which is what Wong used to upload the video.

If you want to see a video that Twitter says uses the enhanced video quality, check out the video in this answer to Wong (which, I must warn you, is loud too).

Some good news: we've made updates to improve video quality.



Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

With that said, it is promising to see that Twitter is making an effort to improve its video experience. And the updates may extend beyond video quality, as Wong's research earlier this week suggested that Twitter is working on video playback speed options as well.





