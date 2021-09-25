Microsoft All Set to Release Windows 11; Know How to Download

The release of Microsoft Windows 11 to the general public is scheduled for October 5 and the company is now preparing for it. In fact, Microsoft has begun the final steps to prepare Windows 11 version 21H2 (the October 2021 update) for release and testers can download the update from the Release Preview Channel now.

Testers downloading the Windows 11 version preview channel can test this version of the software on their primary devices as long as they have supported drivers installed. However, as Windows Latest points out, there are still some tweaks to be done, so there may still be some minor issues in Windows 11 Build 22000.194 which is currently being provided to testers in the preview version.

Microsoft is reportedly "planning to improve the overall experience of the Windows 11 version 21H2 in the coming weeks as part of the tech firm's normal servicing cadence". Note that Windows 11 is currently only offered to pre-release testers via Microsoft's search scheme.

Steps to follow to download Windows 11:

1. Go to settings and click Update & Security.

2. Go to Windows Update and check for updates.

3. Manually select the "download and install" option for Windows 11 once you check in to the Release Preview Channel.

4. If you click "stay on Windows 10 for now", you will get Windows 10 version 21H2 (October 2021 update).

If your hardware is supported, you will be able to get the Windows 11 update as a normal Windows update. It is likely to be around 3GB in size. With Windows 11, you'll be able to see a new Start menu, a new notification centre, a new Microsoft Store, and more.