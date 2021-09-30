September 30 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 30, 2021. Let's begin...



World Translators Day 2021: Best Translating Devices

World Translators Day aims to increase awareness about the translation industry and languages that play an important role in our society's growth.

Now Get iPhone SE 2020 for Just Rs 18,000 on Flipkart; Find How

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and it remains one of the rare compact smartphones today. Flipkart lists this phone in black, red, and white colour options.

Poco C31 To Launch Today; Expected Specifications and Live Stream Details

Poco C31 will launch in India today at 12 pm IST (noon), and the event will be broadcast live. Poco C31 will be available to buy on Flipkart during its Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Google Lens to Search for Combined Words and Images

Google is updating its Google Lens visual search tool with new AI-powered language features. These updates are part of Google's latest push to improve its search tools using understanding the language of artificial intelligence.

UIDAI Slashes Aadhaar Authentication Charges; Find the New Cost

The UIDAI slashed Aadhaar's authentication charges. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reduced the authentication fees for the Aadhaar card to just ₹ 3 per application. Earlier, a customer had to pay a sum of ₹ 20 per request.

A new wired Nest Doorbell to launch in 2022 with 24/7 recording: Google

Google is working on a successor to the excellent Nest Hello doorbell, which it recently renamed the Nest Doorbell (wired). The new Nest Doorbell will support 24/7 recording. No further details about the new doorbell chamber were shared.

Sanjay Bhargava to Join Musk's SpaceX as Starlink Country Director India

PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava has announced that he is all set to serve tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX as Starlink Country Director India starting October 1. On Wednesday, Bhargava mentioned in a LinkedIn post that he is excited about the new role.