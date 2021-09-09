September 9 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 9, 2021. Let's begin...



iPhone 14 Pro Max leaks ahead of iPhone 13 launch in Pictures

The iPhone 13 series is scheduled to launch on September 14. While hearing rumours and leaks before a release is nothing new, a leaker has taken things to a whole different level. Popular insider Job Prosser has leaked details of the iPhone 14 Pro Max a week before the iPhone 13 line is even announced. Telangana becomes the first state to launch drone trials for vaccine deliveries

Telangana became the first state in India to launch a trial run for delivering vaccines by drones to healthcare centres in remote areas. The two-day trial run of drones under the state government's 'Medicine from the Sky' project started on Thursday in Vikarabad town. Vikarabad District Collector K. Nikhila formally inaugurated the trial run on the parade ground.

The Latest Android 12 Beta Brings New Designs and Widgets

Google released the final beta version of Android 12 before the operating system successfully launches and with it some of the visual and feature changes we saw when Android 12 was announced.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad Launching Today: Watch Live

Chinese manufacturer Realme is set to launch its Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and Realme Pad in India today. While the two smartphones will be a new addition to the Realme 8 series, while the Realme Pad will be the company's first tablet. All three new devices will come with a MediaTek processor.

Twitter Communities Takes on Facebook and Reddit Groups

Twitter has announced a new feature called Communities. It will allow users to approach people with similar interests. It is similar to Facebook and Reddit Groups. Twitter Communities is currently being tested on iOS and the Web, and Android users are ready to get it soon.

The first "Designed for Google Meet" device is a $ 200 phone dock

As attractive as video conferencing hardware may seem, it is often outrageously expensive; the $ 2000 Series One Desk 27 for Google Meet is a perfect example. Fortunately, along with that expensive Meet machine, Google also announced its "Designed for Google Meet" program.

Gmail to allow users to make voice calls from the App, new design coming soon

Google is reportedly adding the ability to "call" another Google user with Google Meet, but within the Gmail mobile app, not within the Meet app. The feature will basically allow Gmail users to call another Gmail client similar to voice calls, as well as being able to join Google Meet meetings directly through the app.



