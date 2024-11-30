Space Calendar December 2024: Moon details, Solstice and More

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

Geminid Meteor Shower

December 13-14: The Geminid meteor shower occurs between Nov.19 to Dec. 24 and this year will peak on the nights of Dec.13 and Dec. 14. The shower can produce 130 to 140 meteors per hour on a clear sky. Year after year, the Geminids are the strongest meteor shower in terms of rates, with well over 100 possibly appearing per hour.

Full Cold Moon

December 15, 4:02 a.m. EST (0902 GMT): December's full moon, called the Cold Moon, falls on Dec. 15 and will be situated amidst the season's brightest constellations as it says goodbye to 2024.

Winter Solstice

December 21: Winter arrives to the Northern Hemisphere on December 21, marking the shortest day of the year. Earth's axis will be titled the farthest away from the sun. In the lead-up to the Winter Solstice, the days become shorter and shorter, then on the evening of the solstice — in the Northern Hemisphere occurs annually on the 21st or 22nd of December — winter begins, according to a NASA resource. From then onwards the days become increasingly long leading up to the Summer Solstice, or the June Solstice, and the longest day of the year.

