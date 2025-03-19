SpaceX Crew 9 Return: PM Modi hails Sunita Williams

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully returned to Earth after spending more than nine months in space. Their prolonged mission was due to a setback with Boeing’s test flight. The duo landed safely as their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee, Florida. Emerging from the spacecraft, the astronauts were seen smiling and waving before proceeding for routine medical evaluations.

The spacecraft re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday evening, a few hours after departing from the International Space Station (ISS). Following the splashdown, SpaceX recovery teams quickly arrived at the site to assist the crew and ensure their safe return.

PM Modi hails Sunita Williams

Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions. Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity.