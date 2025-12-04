Sridhar Vembu Urges Parents to Ease College Pressure, Says Zoho Doesn’t Need Degrees

For generations, Indian families have placed enormous emphasis on securing admissions to prestigious colleges, believing that top degrees are a guaranteed ticket to success. Every year, lakhs of students attempt competitive exams like the JEE, hoping for a coveted seat at the IITs or other elite institutions. Those who fail to make the cut often face intense familial pressure, emotional strain, and financial worries.

Challenging this long-held mindset, Zoho’s CEO Sridhar Vembu has reiterated that a college degree holds no weight in his company’s hiring process. His recent comments on social media have sparked a fresh conversation around the relevance of traditional education and the growing preference for skill-based careers.

The discussion was triggered by a post highlighting a bold hiring experiment by US-based firm Palantir. The company invited high-school graduates—rather than college students—to work on advanced technology and national security projects. From around 500 applicants, 22 young candidates were chosen, with some even declining Ivy League admissions and full scholarships to take up the opportunity.

Reacting to this shift, Vembu pointed out that the trend of skipping college is becoming more common among talented young Americans. “Smart American students now skip going to college and forward-thinking employers are enabling them,” he said. In his view, bypassing traditional higher education helps young people “stand on their own feet, without having to incur heavy debt to get a degree and paying their own way.” He also noted that Indian families routinely take substantial loans for their children’s education, adding to long-term financial burdens.

Vembu urged Indian parents, students, and industry leaders to pay close attention to these changing global patterns. “I would urge educated Indian parents and high schoolers, as well as leading companies to pay attention,” he wrote, stressing that the conversation around careers needs to evolve with the times.

He then shed light on Zoho’s own approach to hiring talent. The company does not enforce any degree requirement for its roles. “At Zoho, no job requires a college degree and if some manager posts a job that requires a degree, they get a polite message from HR to remove the degree requirement!” he explained.

Vembu also shared insights from his daily life in Tenkasi, where he works closely with a young team whose median age is just 19. Their enthusiasm, he said, inspires him every day. “Their energy and can-do spirit are infectious. I have to work hard to keep up with them,” he added.

His remarks highlight a broader shift among forward-thinking employers who prefer practical skills, problem-solving abilities, and real-world learning over academic certifications. Companies like Zoho are opening doors for young talent that might otherwise be overlooked simply because they lack a formal degree.

As conversations around education and employability evolve, Vembu’s message serves as a reminder that opportunities need not be limited by traditional academic pathways—and that the future of work may depend more on capability than credentials.