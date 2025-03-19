Sunita Williams Returns From Space: Her India Connection

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their successful splashdown was met with excitement not just globally but also in a small village in Gujarat, India, where Williams' ancestral roots lie.

Sunita Williams' Connection to India

Williams traces her lineage to Jhulasan, a Gujarat's Mehsana district village. Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, USA, she is the daughter of an Indian-origin father, Deepak Pandya and a Slovene-American mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya. Her father, a neuroscientist, immigrated to the U.S. in 1957.

The village of Jhulasan, home to about 7,000 people, holds immense pride in its connection to Williams. A small library in the village is named after her father's family home and her grandparents, honouring their legacy. Over the years, Williams has visited Jhulasan three times—once in 1972 and later in 2007 and 2013 after completing her space missions.

During one of her visits, she generously contributed funds to a local school, which still displays a photograph of her grandparents in its prayer hall as a mark of gratitude.

Celebrations and Prayers for Sunita Williams' Safe Return

As news of Williams' return spread, the villagers erupted in celebration. Special prayers, firecrackers, and religious rituals filled the air, marking the joyous occasion. Her cousin, Dinesh Rawal, had even organized a yagna in Ahmedabad to seek divine blessings for her safe landing. Speaking to CNN-News18, he expressed the family's emotions: "We are really very happy today. We prayed the entire night for a safe landing. The last nine months were not easy for us. We were really worried… Sunita is very brave."

Another cousin, Navin Pandya, revealed that a grand procession had been arranged in her honour. The event, featuring prayer chanting and fireworks, aimed to replicate the festive atmosphere of Diwali and Holi.

"We have organized a procession with Sunita Williams' photograph and will perform a 'dhun' (prayer chanting) at the temple. We had been offering prayers and lighting the Akhand Jyot for her safe return. This Jyot will be offered to Goddess Dola Mata on Wednesday after her return to Earth," Pandya shared.

The villagers are eager to extend an invitation to Williams, hoping she will visit her ancestral home once again and celebrate her achievements with them.