The new Google Wallet is appearing on users mobiles 

Google Wallet app will replace Google Pay in many countries (more on that in a bit) and has started showing up on people's phones. According to Google spokesman Chaiti Sen, the company has "started rolling out Wallet for Android users in 39 countries" and will be available "to all users in the coming days."



Google announced Wallet at its I/O 2022 event, presenting it as an app to manage all your digital cards, not just for payments, like debit and credit cards (although you have them), but for digital representations of your ID, vaccination status, tickets, keys and more too.

Google announces Google Wallet, a new digital wallet for Android 13 #GoogleIO2022 pic.twitter.com/7OwXFvsi65 — The Verge (@verge) May 11, 2022

In most countries, Wallet will replace the current Google Pay app. (9to5Google reports that it is currently being rolled out as an update to Google Pay.) However, Google said that users in the US and Singapore would use both Google Pay and Wallet. Pay will remain a way to send money to friends in those countries.



Google had several iterations of Wallet that came before today's implementation. In 2011, it was an NFC payment app and evolved to include other payment features like peer-to-peer money transfers (there was even a physical Google Wallet debit card at one point). In 2018, Google combined it with Android Pay to form Google Pay. Now, at least in most places, that app is starting to become Wallet again. It's another big change in a long list of changes to Google's payment apps, but it will hopefully make it easier to store digital cards and pay with your Android phone.