TikTok Expands DMs with Voice Memos and Image Sharing for All Users

TikTok is expanding its direct messaging features, giving users more ways to connect beyond short videos. The platform confirmed that voice memos and image sharing are rolling out to all accounts with DM access over the coming weeks.

A TikTok spokesperson told The Verge: “Direct Messaging is only available to accounts 16 years and older, which means these features are only available to those accounts.”

This update means users can now send voice messages, photos, and even short videos within conversations. Videos up to one minute have been supported in DMs for some time, but the addition of audio and images makes TikTok’s messaging feel closer to traditional chat apps.

One detail to note: when recording a voice memo, holding the microphone button will automatically send the message as soon as you release it. To cancel, you’ll need to drag the recording upward or sideways before letting go.

With these changes, TikTok is strengthening its role not just as a content hub, but also as a social communication platform where users can stay connected.