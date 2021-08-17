Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 17 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 17 August 2021. Let's begin...



Tinder to make its ID Verification option accessible to all users

On Monday, Tinder said that it will make its identity verification feature available to all members around the world "in the coming quarters," according to a press release. The feature will allow users to verify their identities by uploading documentation; In Japan, where the feature has been active since 2019.

Xbox Series X is getting a new 4K dashboard with a higher resolution

Microsoft is starting to test a new 4K board for Xbox Series X. Xbox Insiders members in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings will have access to the increased resolution for the Xbox Dashboard later today, designed to enhance UI elements for 4K displays. Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook to be blocked for these users from today; Check out

The creator of the Windows operating system, Microsoft, which also offers software services to users and businesses through Microsoft 365, has alerted many users from using Microsoft Word Outlook and more starting today. The service offered by Microsoft includes the company's Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote and Outlook services by subscription.

WhatsApp Announces Payments Backgrounds to Personalise Money Transfers with Friends, Family

WhatsApp introduced Payments backgrounds in India on Tuesday to enhance the money transfer experience on its platform. The new feature aims to offer a personalized payments experience to WhatsApp users. It allows you to select relevant backgrounds when you send money to your friends or family using WhatsApp Payments.

Motorola launches Edge 20 series smartphones in India: Find price, specifications and offers

The Motorola Edge 20 will go on sale in India on August 24 from 12PM for ₹29,999 on Flipkart and leading retail stores in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour variants. The company had announced that these smartphones will be available in Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia in August.

Twitter outage in several countries: Downdetector

The Twitter outage has been reported in several countries. Complain of Twitter down are coming from the US, UK, Australia and Japan. Many users have reported that they are unable to use the app's features. The grievances started coming in at approximately 1:15 pm IST, as per DownDetector.

Google Cloud appoints Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as Vice President Customer Experience, JAPAC

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced to appoint Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as the Vice President for Customer Experience, JAPAC. Ballapuram will report to global Vice President for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US, the company said in a statement.



