Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 19 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 19 July 2021.



Zoom to Acquire Five9 for $14.7 Billion

Google Meet and MS Teams fierce rival Zoom Video Communications Inc has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday.

Pegasus was used to Hack into the Phones of Indian Politicians and Journalists

According to a report published on July 19 by an online news portal, the phone numbers of at least 40 Indian journalists were discovered on a leaked database of prospects for hacking that used the Israeli spyware 'Pegasus.'

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked, Launch Date Not Announced

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is one of the affordable 5G smartphone models expected to arrive in August, according to reports. The smartphone model was launched in European markets last month and is expected to hit stores in the country next month. Compared: OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro offers 128 GB internal memory and 8GB RAM, with no expandable memory. Both the smartphones brings a 4500 mAh battery and support Warp 65W Fast charging.

No plans to launch a new model of Switch gaming device: Nintendo

No plans to launch a new model of Switch gaming device: Nintendo Japan's Nintendo (7974.T) has "no plans" to launch a new model of its Switch gaming device beyond the screen upgrade announced this month, the company said on Monday in an unusual public denial following media reports.

OnePlus Nord 2 to launch on July 22; clours and specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and colour options got leaked ahead of this week's launch. The phone is all set to launch in India on July 22. The renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 have also been leaked and the design shown is similar to what was leaked in the past. The phone is seen to sport a perforated screen design with the cutout placed in the upper left corner of the screen.

Jeff Bezos to fly 'beyond Karman line' on Tuesday

Jeff Bezos is all set to fly to the edge of space, beyond the Karman line, on Tuesday, along with three others, aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. The Karman line, 100 km above the ground, is the internationally recognised boundary of space.



