Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 25 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 25 August 2021. Let's begin...



Windows 11 Plays a Matching Game with Updated PowerToys Tool

For the Windows 11 update, the Microsoft PowerToys tool, intended for advanced users, receives a new coat of paint. It might look like this. Microsoft Windows 11 will be the company's biggest update to its operating system since Windows 10 was released six years ago, and the company has already allowed users to test the initial versions of the next update.

New Pegasus Zero-Click Attack Bypasses Apple iPhone's BlastDoor Protection

A new Pegasus zero-click attack on a human rights activist has managed to bypass Apple's BlastDoor protections, according to a report by Citizen Lab security researchers. The attack, launched against a Bahraini human rights activist, led to be held earlier this year.

Safer With Google – a Google for India event

The next Google for India event is all set to go live today at 1:30 pm, where the tech giant will talk about safety measures to make the "internet safer for everyone." Find how you can watch it live. The theme of the current show is set as 'Safer with Google', the Google event highlights India-specific updates and developments (investment and more).

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Add Message Reactions Soon

WhatsApp has been seen working on message reactions to allow users to express their emotions in response to the messages they receive in the app. This could be similar to how reactions are available on platforms like iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter. Reactions to messages on WhatsApp can be a new step for the Facebook-owned company to improve the communication experience on its platform.

Samsung creates pre-booking record with Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

The pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 were 2.7 times high in India as compared to Galaxy Note20 Series launched last year, industry sources revealed on Wednesday. Samsung has received a tremendous response to its new foldable smartphones in India

Default permission settings in Microsoft Power Apps exposes 38 mn users' data

A default permissions settings in Microsoft Power Apps might have exposed data of 38 million users online, cyber security researchers reported. Microsoft Power Apps are a product for making "low code", cloud-hosted business intelligence apps.

Xiaomi's Q2 Revenue up 64% year on year as phone sales rise

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64% year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market.



