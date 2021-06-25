Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 25 June 2021

Want to Download Microsoft Windows 11? Know who will get a free update



Windows 11: Microsoft hosted a special event on Thursday in which the company announced the next generation of Windows, namely Windows 11. Now, the most anticipated announcement was about who can download Windows 11 for free.

Now Instagram Allows Users To Post From Desktop - Know How



Instagram's desktop website has the same process for publishing a post as its mobile app. Instagram will allow users to post photos and videos directly from their desktop website on Mac and PC.



Windows 11: Price, Release Date, and Download - Find Details Here



The Windows 11 operating system has been released, and its many details were explained in a short and sweet event. In addition, Windows 11 has been revamped with many new things that promise to improve the experience for users and connect them in new ways with things that were not possible before.



Realme could soon launch Realme GT 5G Master Edition with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870



A "mystery" Realme phone was recently seen on a 3C and TENAA listing and it could be the Realme GT 5G Master Edition, as per the reports. This phone has the model number RMX3366 and was previously believed to be the Realme X9 Pro. However, recent leaks from China suggest that it is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.



Steam Summer Sale is Live: Get discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, and many PC games



Steam Summer Sale is live and offers impressive discounts on a wide variety of games from almost every genre. Valve kicked off their Steam Summer Sale on June 24 and will run until July 8, so players have the next two weeks to splurge. There are up to 89 percent discounts on some games.



Google delays Chrome's blocking of tracking cookies to the end of 2023



Google's Chrome web browser will not fully block tracking cookies until late 2023, the Alphabet Inc company said on Thursday, delaying by nearly two years a move that has drawn antitrust concerns from competitors and regulators.



Microsoft Windows 11: All about the upcoming OS



Microsoft announced Windows 11 desktop OS six years after the launch of Windows 10. Check out at a glance.