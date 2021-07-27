Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 27 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 27 July 2021. Let's begin...



Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Get Best Deals on Echo, Headphones, Laptops, TV and More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: During this sale, shoppers can check out and take advantage of the many offers across categories like smart speakers, laptops, consumer electronics, and much more that are available. Please check if you are looking for budget-friendly devices.

Realme Flash to beat Apple iPhone 12 charging technology: Report

As per a report from GSMArena, Realme is working on a new smartphone called the Realme Flash, which will come with the company's first magnetic wireless charger. The company has reportedly labelled this charging technology MagDart, and it is expected to magnetically attach to the back of a compatible smartphone to charge the device.

Microsoft Windows users warned of the LemonDuck malware threat; how to stay safe

Microsoft Windows and Linux users are under immediate threat from the LemonDuck malware. This specific threat shows that malware has evolved over the years from infecting malfunctioning devices to stealing private and personal data and demanding a ransom and now, attackers have even started making money in the form of cryptocurrencies from their victims.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Models Tipped to Launch

The Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition models have been announced to launch in India. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth asked fans on Twitter which smartphone they would like to see the next launch launched in India with an image showing four smartphones from the Realme GT series.

Tencent's WeChat temporarily suspends new user registrations

Tencent's (0700.HK) WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users in mainland China as it undergoes a technical upgrade "to align with relevant laws and regulations", China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday. "We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Nokia announces three new smartphones and an audio portfolio

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced three new smartphones and a new audio portfolio. The new devices are Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 and Nokia C30, along with audio accessories. According to the company, Nokia XR20 can handle extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops, 1 hour underwater and more. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Tokyo Olympics: Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat new Features to track Olympics Live Updates

Social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have joined the action together in order to put their users front and centre of the Olympic Games to know the latest news and results. If you want to keep up to date with the latest updates from your favourite Indian athletes in the world sporting event, here is a list of services.